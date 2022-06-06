Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
