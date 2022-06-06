Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

NYSE AMBP opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 244,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.