Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to post $634.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $649.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $507.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Ares Management stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

