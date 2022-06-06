Argus Raises Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Argus from $121.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

