Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Kathy E. Veltri Sells 13,144 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 241,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,318. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.