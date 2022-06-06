Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
