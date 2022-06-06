Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

