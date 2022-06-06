Asana (ASAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Asana (NYSE: ASAN):

6/3/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $63.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/23/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $23.00.

5/11/2022 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Get Asana Inc alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 244.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $7,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.