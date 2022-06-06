Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

