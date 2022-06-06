ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €565.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €565.00 ($607.53) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,021.51) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($645.16) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,010.75) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €630.00 ($677.42) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

