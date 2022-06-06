Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($2.40)-($2.20) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.91). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.84 million.Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$2.40–$2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $21.22. 6,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,131. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

