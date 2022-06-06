Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASRT. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

