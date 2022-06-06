AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £120 ($151.82) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.93) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($145.50) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($151.82) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($120.19) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.75 ($132.52).

Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 99.63 ($1.26) during trading on Monday, reaching £103.42 ($130.85). The company had a trading volume of 2,267,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,879. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,924 ($100.25) and a 12-month high of £110 ($139.17). The stock has a market cap of £160.25 billion and a PE ratio of -181.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is £104.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

