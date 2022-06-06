AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.67 on Monday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

