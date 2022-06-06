AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.67 on Monday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
