Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.53 on Monday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.