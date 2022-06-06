Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC opened at $0.53 on Monday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
