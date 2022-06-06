Asure Software (ASUR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

5/13/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/11/2022 – Asure Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.98. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $120.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

