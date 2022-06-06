Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

