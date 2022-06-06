Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

ASUR stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

