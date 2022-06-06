Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

