Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.