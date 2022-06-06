ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.15.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
