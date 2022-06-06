ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.15.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

