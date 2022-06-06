Athena Gold (AHNR) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Athena Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A -$1.03 million -6.70 Athena Gold Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -10,935.63

Athena Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold Competitors 938 3794 4110 115 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.77%. Given Athena Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athena Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Athena Gold Competitors -114.66% -88.92% 0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athena Gold peers beat Athena Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Athena Gold (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

