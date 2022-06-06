Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

