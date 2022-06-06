ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.92 million and the lowest is $175.72 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $719.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.68 million to $724.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.63 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $694.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ATN International in the third quarter worth $229,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

