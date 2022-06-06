Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 783,800 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 313,940 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

