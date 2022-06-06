Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.88.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
