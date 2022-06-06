Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$2.15 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.39.

TSE:ACB traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,613. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of C$574.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.38.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

