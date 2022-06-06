AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

