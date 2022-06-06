AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Citigroup

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 3,625 ($45.86) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,630 ($20.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.96) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,551.67.

AVEVF opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

