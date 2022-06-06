Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

Several analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

