Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.
Several analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of AZTA opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79.
Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.