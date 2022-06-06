Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to report sales of $783.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.80 million. Azul reported sales of $321.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Azul.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

