Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,010. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

