Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

