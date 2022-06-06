Bank of America Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $80.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

