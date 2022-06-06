Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

