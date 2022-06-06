Bank of America Initiates Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.58 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -189.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoodRx by 77.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7,379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

