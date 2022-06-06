Barclays Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Underweight

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

