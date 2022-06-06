Barclays Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $5.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.
JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 927,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
