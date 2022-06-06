Barclays Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $5.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 927,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

