Barclays Raises Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $21.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NAPA stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $118,398.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

