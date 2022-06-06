Barclays Reiterates $220.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $220.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.17. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

