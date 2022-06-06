Barclays Upgrades Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to “Equal Weight”

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vallourec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

