BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BARK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARK’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

BARK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

BARK opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.22. BARK has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the third quarter worth $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BARK during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter worth about $4,091,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

