Battery Future Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th (NYSE:BFACU)

Battery Future Acquisition’s (NYSE:BFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Battery Future Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Battery Future Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NYSE BFACU opened at $10.04 on Monday.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Battery Future Acquisition (BFACU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.