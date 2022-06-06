Battery Future Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th (NYSE:BFACU)

Battery Future Acquisition’s (NYSE:BFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Battery Future Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Battery Future Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NYSE BFACU opened at $10.04 on Monday.

