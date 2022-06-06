Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLCO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.