Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

BAYRY stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

