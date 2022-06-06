Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($105.38) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.13 ($110.89).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €82.93 ($89.17) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.