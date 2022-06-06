Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.47 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
