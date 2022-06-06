Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.47 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

