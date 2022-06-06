Beauty Health (SKIN) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Beauty Health to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beauty Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Beauty Health Competitors 1304 4631 8018 221 2.50

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 94.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 53.53%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million -$375.11 million -3.96 Beauty Health Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -511.13

Beauty Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Beauty Health Competitors -748.20% -64.90% -19.61%

Summary

Beauty Health beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

