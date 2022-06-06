Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

