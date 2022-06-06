BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.