BHP Group (BHP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):

5/30/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,500 ($31.63) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on the stock.

BHP opened at GBX 2,550 ($32.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £129.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,734.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,491.61. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($38.46).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

